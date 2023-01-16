What NJ can’t find as supply chain problems continue

We could all understand this supply chain problem at one point. When the COVID-19 pandemic started and it put many places on lockdown even the businesses that weren’t shuttered were short-staffed.

Then there was the labor problem where many people decided nurturing their souls was more important than nurturing their kids and many didn’t want to work anymore. Bloated pandemic relief checks and overgenerous unemployment checks were largely behind it.

But at this point? Wouldn’t you think this idea of manufacturing issues and broken supply chains would have been behind us by now?

The other day I was trying to find Cooked Perfect gluten-free Italian-style meatballs at my local ShopRite, one of the only stores in my area to carry them. And they’re one of the few things my 7-year-old boy can eat being on a strict diet due to food intolerances.

For four days in a row that freezer case was empty. On the fifth day, I noticed other freezer cases were also empty. Signs were now hung on glass doors.

Still? In 2023? It starts feeling like the whole world forgot how to function. So I figured okay while I’m here let me see if they have gluten-free breakfast sausages.

Another sign.

This was crazy. I just want to feed the poor kid. Signs were everywhere.

So we talked about this in the show. The very first caller brought up the current short supplies of children’s cold meds and children’s pain relievers. I too have been having major issues trying to find some.

Next we heard hash browns. The frozen supermarket kind. Those ShopRite signs made more sense now.

Then a truck driver called in with a shortage of Mrs. Smith's pie crusts. A quick Google search told me it was likely a shortage of the aluminum pans they come in that was the underlying culprit.

Doritos will be in scarce supply in certain corners of the state soon according to a caller. One woman couldn’t find hot beverage cups. Another guy couldn’t get his car repaired so he waited 11 months just to come in in the first place.

It’s been a nightmare for everybody. Remember the baby formula shortage? We need to start making near the Trenton Makes bridge again.

