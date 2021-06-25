What New Jerseyans bring to a BBQ

We're gonna need your help here. In a recent poll of what each state's residents would bring to a BBQ, TasteOfHome.com listed New Jersey folks as bringing "Jersey-style" hot dogs to a barbecue or cookout.

The writer claims to be from North Jersey and is familiar with what "we" would bring. There are all sorts of things wrong with this choice and putting it on a national list, no less.

First off, it's known as an "Italian Hot Dog" and only a small, but densely populated part of the state knows what this is. I only had my first one a couple of years ago at Dickie Dee's on Bloomfield Ave. in Newark and many think it started with Jimmy Buff's.

But that is a whole other story entirely. While only a fraction of the state is familiar with the dish, even if you are, who is bringing fully prepared, fried hot dogs with potatoes, peppers and onions? Exactly! Zero.

A lot of the other states made sense in what they bring like cole slaw, potato salad, etc.

Now I come from a sort of typical immigrant family that wanted to assimilate into American culture, but still hold onto some ethnic foods. So, dad would grill hot dogs and hamburgers and mom would make delicious potato salad and eggplant parmesan for the cookout as well. We were all used to it and expected it at every cookout, but it wasn't until I grew up and moved out, did I realize that this was kind of a bizarre choice.

We've assembled what we think most New Jerseyans would bring to a cookout if invited to someone's house. Of course, if we're missing something you can let us know. But these are the basic choices that make sense here in New Jersey, certainly more than "Jersey-style hot dogs." Pick two.

We should definitely send the results to that website that got it so wrong. Help fix this Jersey injustice and national embarrassment.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.