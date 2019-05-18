What New Jersey 101.5 song should be remade for summer 2019?

Here at New Jersey 101.5, we ROCK out to great songs from the 70's and 80's (and an occasional song from the 90's, too).

And while most of our favorites were "new" songs at that time, some of those faves were "re-makes." Earlier hits, brought back to the pop charts and airwaves, re-made and re-imagined by contemporary artists.

For example:

Diana Ross and the Supremes topped the charts in 1966 with "You Can't Hurry Love."

Massive Motown fan Phil Collins put his own spin on the classic, taking it to #10 in 1983.

You hear Phil's version on the weekends.

Did you know that Tommy James lives in Essex County?

In 1968, "Mony, Mony" (stands for "Mutual Of New York") took its first run at the pop charts, landing at #3.

In 1987...

Billy isn't "idle" on New Jersey 101.5 (Craig Allen photo).

...Billy Idol made it a hit all over again.

These are just two examples, off the top of my head, of songs that came back to a new audience ( us ), and became big New Jersey hits all over again .

Which got me thinking...what New Jersey 101.5 hits should be "brought back" by a 2019 artist?

A few months ago, "Weezer" brought back Toto's "Africa."

The original plays on New Jersey 101.5. (Craig Allen photo).

I've talked about it while playing the "original" here on New Jersey 101.5.

I really like it...Weezer (I played them in the "grunge" 90's) is very faithful to the original...but, different , too.

What New Jersey 101.5 favorite is ready for a "re-make?"

I'll start:

How about Fine Young Cannibals "She Drives Me Crazy," sung by...Bruno Mars.

Or, how about:

"Vacation" re-imagined by Ariana Grande.

YOUR TURN. Be creative....

GO!