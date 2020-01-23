New Jersey's Twitter account, @NJGov, has been on the attack lately, claiming that we make the best cheesesteaks and bagels. Some would disagree, but I can't argue. In fact, I don't think New Jersey's superiority stops there. So I asked on my first Facebook live. "What else do we make better than anybody else?" The answers came rolling in.

We got lots of votes for pizza and anyone who's ever been to Manco and Manco or Delorenzo's Pizza would agree, to name a few.

Here's what else you came up with:

Chris McKelvey: "Taxes!"

John Daskas: "We grow THE BEST tomatoes in Jersey! Also, the conditions for our expanding grape vineyards have been compared to Northern California’s!"

Rich Gunning: "Corruption."

Mike Devanney: "Obviously drugs if you think that cheesesteaks are better in New Jersey."

Cheryl Breining Stankov: "Italian hot dogs and sausage sandwiches."

Chrissy Biglin Harris: "Anything we live in Chattanooga Tennessee. So anything from NJ sounds good."

Marty Lou Pina: "Pork roll eggs aka taylor ham and eggs..."

Matt Rx: "Da Women!"

Jason M Barsky: "New Jersey knows how to MAKE LOVE better than any other state. As the story goes, New Jersey made love to Ohio. Well, at the time it was just named “hi”, but Jersey gave it two O’s. —Jersey, we did that!"

Anne Gray Rainsford: "Beaches."

Johnny DeCarlo: "Best of everything. Cheesesteaks = Martorano's in A.C., bagels = Metro Bagel in Saddle Brook, burgers = White Manna in Hackensack, pizza = Park Tavern in East Rutherford, Taylor Ham/Egg/Cheese (NEVER pork roll) = Colonial Diner in Lyndhurst, chicken = Boom Boom in Fort Lee, cannoli/pastry = two way tie Rispoi in Ridgefield and Lyndhurst Pastry Shop, meatballs (mine). End of list."

