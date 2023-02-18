What is the most Instagram worthy city in New Jersey?

New Jersey is a beautiful place to live. I love almost everything about it. Much like an epic plate of food, our state is very Instagram-able. So what's the top IG-worthy spot?

New Jersey Family did a survey to see what people thought were the most post-worthy spots in our state and while I'm down with some of these spots chosen, they left out some AMAZING IG moments right here at the Jersey Shore and South Jersey.

Their picks included:

Not wrong, just not complete. What about the gorgeous moments we see at these Jersey Shore destinations:

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder but let's remember the Jersey Shore has to be in the mix or it is just not a worthy list! What are your most beautiful pics from our area? If you have a sunset if you captured that perfect wave or a dolphin making an appearance send it to me and I'll publish it on our station website for all to enjoy! Make sure to give yourself credit and name your local town as well.

There is so much beauty out there and I want to see your most IG moment!

