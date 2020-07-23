What is Jollibee and why is it growing in Jersey?

Jollibee.

No worries. It’s not a new virus. Nor is it an invasive species like the spotted lanternfly.

It’s actually something good for which people will line up around the block. Jollibee is a fast food chain that features Filipino food. Now if you hear Philippines-based food and think this is going to be a kid’s meal with balut (a fertilized duck egg) you are mistaken. In fact check out their menu. Definitely a Filipino flair but you can get chicken, burgers, hot dogs and even fries.

That delicious looking chicken sandwich not exotic enough for you? Try their palabok. (It’s a noodle dish, don’t worry.) Ever have halal-halo for dessert? You can here. It’s a traditional Filipino dessert with crushed ice, evaporated milk...you know what? Just check it out on Wikipedia.

So if this got your attention or you’re already hip to Jollibee, you should know a new one just opened up in Jersey City at Journal Square Path Station. It’s to-go service only at present due to the pandemic of course. Just last month another Jollibee opened on Route 1 in Edison taking over the old shuttered Roy Rogers there. Their opening at that location was so popular police had to be stationed to handle the massive line.

Jollibee’s third New Jersey location has been around for seven years and is on Danforth Avenue in Jersey City. According to NJ.com there are 37 locations in the United States with big plans for future expansion.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.