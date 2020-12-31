What if seasonal flavors never expired? (Opinion)

As the last three months have felt like a lifetime, it seemed as if the excitement around seasonal flavors would never end. With 2021 just about here, I’m wondering: what do we do now?

This thought came to me this morning after I decided to break my normal routine and go for a “fall” flavored coffee. I thought, “what if this flavor never went away?” I know there are people who “depend” on these flavors and I’m sure their day would start better if they had that pumpkin spice latte or salted caramel mocha.

Then again, the whole idea of seasonal beverages and flavors is that we wait all year for them and they pump up our anticipation, giving us something to look forward to. If we always had access to our gingerbread spiced latte, we’d eventually get bored of it. On the other hand, however, seasonal flavors are usually only around on holidays, the majority of which are in the fall to winter. The anticipation seems to be too long and we need a solution.

I pose this: Let flavors exist all year long, so that they can be further developed and even tastier when they’re actually in season. Not only would this please those who never want to stop drinking their white mochas, but it would contribute to more success within the beverage industry. The better the flavor, the more customer, and more success for small businesses, which is especially needed as of now.

So let’s keep these seasonal flavors all year! After all, in this age of immediate gratification, who really wants to wait?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.