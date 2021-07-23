What I like to do with my big Jersey zucchini

Whether at a local farmer's market or a backyard gardener, you'll see giant zucchini this time of year. They're not a special type of the green squash. They just weren't picked soon enough.

They can grow pretty big in a couple of days of peak. Many people think they're too tough or past their peak flavor, but don't give up on these voluminous veggies. As long as they're not turning yellow, the seeds aren't too big inside and the flavor is fine.

You can cook them the way you would a regular sized zucchini or you can get creative. They make a great vessel for stuffing.

Here's a Jersey Fresh summer recipe you can try with those overgrown zucchini you may find yourself with.

Unique stuffed zucchini recipe, courtesy of Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.