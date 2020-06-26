It’s a moment a lot of parents have been dreading. Today the state of New Jersey unveiled the plans and protocol students will face for returning to school in September. You can read the details here.

Masks? Yes, mandatory for all teachers and staff and visitors. Strongly recommended for students to wear all day long but required whenever a student cannot be six feet apart from another student.

Social distancing. Classrooms will be set up to keep students six feet apart from each other. Lunches can be had in cafeterias and will be staggered to allow for six feet of separation. Even on buses students should stay six feet apart from each other, which I have to question how any of this is even possible. Are they going to double or triple the number of buses? And will property taxes skyrocket due to it? They're even talking about putting physical barriers inside classrooms in between desks and even on buses, which I just cannot see how that's going to work.

This all sounds like a living nightmare.

Additionally, hybrid learning will be allowed where a student can spend part of their day at school and another part of their day doing virtual, distance learning. Yes, the same laptop learning that failed the kids so miserable these past few months. Read more about it in Michael Symon's article then take our poll below. Great ideas? Train wreck? Let us know.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.