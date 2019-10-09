What do you do when you knock something over in a store?

So you’re browsing through a store and like the quintessential bull in a China shop, you knock something over. And then that something knocks something else over and so on and so on. It’s a veritable domino effect and it’s happening right before your eyes. That’s what happened to me last weekend at IKEA in Elizabeth while my husband was checking out after five long hours there.

I had two choices: 1) set everything back up again, not even sure whether i could do it as well as they did it or if I’d causing more harm by trying. 2) run for the hills.

I ran.

This has happened to all of us at some point while shopping through stores and I think that the rules are as follows: If anyone sees the mishap occurring, you have to stop and fix everything. If no one sees you, it’s like a tree falling in the woods. Did it ever really happen?

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​