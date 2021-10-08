What damaged the tires of 14 vehicles on the NJ Turnpike?

It was a rough start to the Thursday morning commute for over a dozen drivers on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Tires on approximately 14 vehicles were damaged when they hit a metal gate on the northbound inner lanes of the Turnpike near Exit 7A for Route 195 just after 6 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told New Jersey 101.5.

It’s not known how the gate wound up on the roadway and no one was injured, according to Sgt. Philip Curry.

Who will pay for the damage?

New Jersey Turnpike spokesman Tom Feeney said the Turnpike Authority handles claims related to problems on the Turnpike and Parkway. Notice of claim can be filed at njta.com or by calling 732-750-5300.

Feeney said once a notice of claim form is completed, a third-party claims administrator reviews the forms and determines whether the Turnpike Authority will make a payment to cover any costs not covered by the vehicle owner’s own insurance.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

