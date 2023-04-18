You may recall the story of two female inmates at an all-female New Jersey prison being impregnated by a transgender female last year. That inmate was transferred out of that facility later that year. According to a report in the New York Post, 10 still remain in that women's prison.

Protesters gathered at the Statehouse this past Friday to demand their removal.

Not much attention was paid to the protest because the media and political leaders don't care. They side with this obvious foolishness. You would think that after last year's revelation of the pregnancies and calls for action would have had all of the biological male inmates removed from an all-female prison.

In other states that would be the case, but this is New Jersey under Phil Murphy. This is not only an issue in prisons but in girls' and women's sports.

A couple of weeks ago Murphy directed Attorney General Matt Platkin to side with 18 other states’ attorneys general supporting a transgender West Virginia student challenging a law that bars her from participating on her school’s all-girls sports teams.

Even Caitlyn Jenner opposes males who have gone through puberty from participating in women's sports.

For boys and girls under the age of 12 or 13, before they get into high school, are pretty much on an even playing field. Once they've gone through puberty, it's a different ballgame, literally!

Lots of parents are pulling their girls from sports before they invest to much time, money and effort into what could be a heartbreaking disappointment down the road.

That was the case for Riley Gaines, the University of Kentucky swimmer who was denied a first-place medal when she was beaten out by Leah (formerly Will) Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania last year.

She has since been on a media campaign to let people know how unfair it is to have transgender female athletes compete against biological women.

Adults who feel they need to change their identity should be left alone to pursue their own truth and live a happy life. But biology and science cannot be denied to spare their feelings or fulfill their athletic or sexual desires at the expense of women.

It's wrong and it's tragic. What's even more tragic is that supposed leaders in politics and academia approve and encourage this gross miscarriage of justice and fair play.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

