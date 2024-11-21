What a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving dinner would cost today in NJ

In 1973, the average Thanksgiving dinner cost was $11.09. The median household income that year was $12,050.

This year, for a gathering of ten people, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner will be $58.08. The good news is that it’s 5% less than last year and 9% less than the year before.

We are a long way from 1973. That was the year “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” first aired. Their dinner, as you know, was far from traditional.

The menu was two slices of toast with butter, pretzel sticks, popcorn, jelly beans and ice cream sundaes.

We’ve all seen grocery prices race out of control in recent years and I thought, for fun, let’s take a look at what even a ridiculous Charlie Brown spread would cost today.

There was Charlie Brown, Linus, Peppermint Patty, Marcie, Franklin and Snoopy. I don’t remember seeing Woodstock seated at the table, so we’re leaving him out.

So let’s say six plates.

A loaf of Wonder bread today goes for $4.29 and has about 18 to 24 slices. Guests at Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving dinner each got two slices of toast, so let’s call it $2.15.

The cost of the butter would be nominal, but let’s put it at $0.50.

Then Jelly Belly jelly beans and those ice cream sundaes. You can buy a half gallon of Breyer’s ice cream for $5.99, which could make half a dozen sundaes. Jelly Belly goes for $4.99 for 7 ounces. Figure two bags for $9.98.

Pop Secret popcorn runs $3.89 for six packets.

You can get a six-count of Bachman’s stick pretzels for $4.49.

So, what is the total cost of a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving dinner in 2024?

$27.00.

Even this trainwreck of a menu, for only six people, is 143% more expensive than a real Thanksgiving feast for ten was in 1973.

Sure, it’s cheaper than our traditional (and healthier) fare cost today. But it’s not about the money. Despite our traditions, Thanksgiving isn’t even about the food.

It’s about that which is priceless. It’s about family. May you and yours have a blessed and happy holiday.

