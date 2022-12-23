On Christmas Eve Eve, a whale has just washed ashore in the 8 a.m. hour on Friday.

The whale came ashore at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City.

A good friend, Joe Rush took this crystal clear photo. He was phoned by a good friend of his about the whale sighting and he went right to Chelsea Avenue and the beach and got the photo.

Rush is a retired Battalion Fire Chief from the Atlantic City Professional Fire Department.

He was about to walk his dogs as he does daily when he received the call about the whale washing ashore.

We’re not sure exactly what kind of whale this is. Humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) sightings used to be very rare along the Jersey shore.

There have been more of these sightings in recent years.

The North Atlantic right whales are among the world's most endangered sea mammals. Their population has dropped precipitously.

We will follow up when we receive more information about this whale.

