Westfield man admits to owning thousands of child porn files

A Westfield man has admitted to having thousands of photos and videos of child pornography, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo announced Wednesday.

Gregory L. Brown Jr., 37, admitted in Superior Court on Monday to a charge of first-degree possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute.

Brown was arrested and charged in February after a months-long investigation by authorities, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Rosenthal.

Several thousand files of various sexual acts with children were recovered from Tumblr social media accounts associated with Brown, along with multiple electronic devices, including a cellphone and a damaged tablet, Rosenthal said.

Brown is expected to face a 10 year prison term at his sentencing, which is slated for Nov 8.

He also will be subject to the provisions of Megan’s Law and remain under parole supervision for life.

