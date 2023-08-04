West Windsor, NJ woman, 71, found killed after neighbors noticed break-in

🔴 A Hamilton Township man was arrested in the death of a 71-year-old woman

🔴 Neighbors called police after noticing signs of a break-in

🔴 The victim was found dead in a second-floor bedroom

WEST WINDSOR — A 24-year-old Hamilton Township man has been arrested for the death of a 71-year-old woman found in her home after neighbors noticed evidence of a break-in, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police.

Authorities said Denzel Whitmore was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree felony murder, one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2., just after 8 p.m., police responded to a residence on Galston Drive after neighbors went to conduct a well-being check on Elaine Murray, who lived alone. That is when they noticed evidence of a break-in.

When officers entered the home, they found Murray lying dead on the floor of a second-floor bedroom. She appeared to have visible signs of injuries to her face and she was bleeding from the back of her head.

It is not clear what the relationship between Whitmore and Murray was if any relationship did exist. A motive for the break-in and murder was also not disclosed. The investigation is ongoing.

Whitmore was taken into custody without incident on Thursday afternoon in Hamilton Township. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Whitmore pending trial.

