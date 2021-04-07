BREAKING: Major fire burning at West Windsor apartment complex
A large fire has been reported at the Avalon Princeton Junction apartments in West Windsor. As of 4 p.m., it's believed that at least eight units are involved in the blaze.
At least one firefighter was injured in the blaze, which was first reported around 3:30 p.m.
Reports from 6ABC say that 8 units are involved in the fire. No injuries have been reported, but footage from their chopper shows smoke billowing out of the roof of the building.
Chopper footage from NBC10 showed extensive damage to the roof and several units in the complex, which is located just off Clarksville Road in West Windsor. Smoke could be seen for miles in the area earlier in the afternoon as the fire raged.
We are working to confirm more details on this story, and we will update as they are made available.
