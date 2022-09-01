Reporting from the front lines of the fight against segregation and discrimination regarding our firefighters and cops is our friend and top NJ attorney John Coyle.

John has three lawsuits he's pursuing to protect the rights of cops and firefighters who were denied exemptions for two town mandates.

In West Orange, a judge refused to toss out the discrimination lawsuit that John filed on behalf of the local firefighters.

Here's an excerpt from a report from Portfolio Media:

In denying its bid to dismiss the action, Judge Lisa M. Adubato of Essex County Superior Court zeroed in on how West Orange initially told the firefighters that it was "not challenging" the religious and medical bases for the requests, but now the township is arguing that their religious beliefs and medical conditions do not support their state Law Against Discrimination claims. During a Zoom hearing, the judge said it seemed unfair for the township to say it would not question the firefighters' religious beliefs or medical disabilities and would now seek to dismiss the lawsuit "based on saying that they don't meet the definition of those things." - Bill Wichert Report

John joined me on air to offer an update on his cases on behalf of first responders.

He's got several other cases including one on behalf of police officers in West Orange and firefighters in Maplewood.

The fact that we are now seeing judges rule in favor of freedom and anti-discrimination regarding COVID protocols is a huge step for those of us who stood strong from the outset of the COVID panic.

Champions like John Coyle and NJ attorney Dana Wefer are critical warriors in the battle to make sure this level of discrimination, segregation, and trampling of rights never happens again.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

