West Long Branch firefighter faked training certificates, officials say
🔥The Prosecutor's Office was investigating the West Long Branch Fire Department
🔥Firefighter Ronald Guidetti faked two training certificates
🔥He surrendered to prosecutors Monday
WEST LONG BRANCH — A firefighter is charged with forgery after being accused of tampering with records in response to an Open Public Records Act request.
Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said his office was investigating the validity of two training certificates for a firefighter with West Long Branch Fire Company No. 2 earlier in 2024. Investigators determined that Ronald Guidetti, 61, of Long Branch, created fake certificates to fulfill the OPRA request and then destroyed them, according to the prosecutor.
Guidetti was served via a summons and turned himself in. He was released on his own recognizance pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court. He was charged with third-degree false uttering, third-degree forgery, and fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records.
No comment from the mayor
West Long Branch Mayor Janet W. Tucci on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's inquiry about Guidetti's status with the department.
According to his Linkedin account was also a former Fire Chief at the Picatinny Arsenal.
