🚒Martin Matson collected over 125,000 images of child sexual abuse material

🚒The material had been downloaded over the past 30 years

🚒Investigators also hound children's underwear, some of it soiled

WEST DEPTFORD — A former fire chief was charged with downloading thousands of child sexual abuse material over the past 30 years and storing it in a number of electronic devices.

Police searched the Thorofare home of Martin Matson, 70, on April 17 on a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Matson was a fire chief for the now-shuttered Greenfields Volunteer Fire Co. in West Deptford.

ALSO READ: A night of violent chaos at Bellmawr church carnival

'Numerous pairs of children's underwear'

According to the affidavit filed by investigators, Matson admitted to downloading the images onto his laptops. He also printed out some of the images and kept them in numerous binders in his home.

Investigators said they found more than 125,000 child porn files on his devices.

Police said they also found "numerous pairs of children's underwear," some of which were soiled, according to the affidavit. The document did not disclose how he got them.

Matson was charged with third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials. He is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Residents told 6 ABC Action News, which was first to report the arrest, that Matson was also in charge of the junior firefighters program.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100 From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com . Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant