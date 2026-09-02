It's all about Jersey fresh! This is why I love this time of year. There's so much deliciousness grown right here in the Garden State, especially the Jersey tomato!

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Pick some up at your local farm stand, add a little salt and olive oil, and I could eat that every day. Slice it up for a salad, or eat it right from the plate. They're SO good!

Photo by Jamie Coupaud on Unsplash Photo by Jamie Coupaud on Unsplash

And now there's a whole day to celebrate the Jersey tomato at the West Cape May Tomato Festival.

Tomatoes Take Center Stage

Ya got to love this event. It's such a fun way to celebrate one of New Jersey's most treasured fruits.

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

It's a Tomato Celebration Taking Place This Weekend

The Borough of West Cape May is hosting the Tomato Festival at the Borough’s Backyard Park, 732 Broadway in West Cape May, behind the Fire House.

It's happening this weekend, September 5th, from 9 am to 4 pm, with farm-fresh tomatoes, tomato-themed products, tomato-inspired dishes, a beer garden, and so much more!

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It's FREE to attend. For more information and a list of other fun things to do in West Cape May, click HERE.

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, and you love Jersey tomatoes as much as I do, this is definitely one to check out! It sounds DELICIOUS!

The Top 10 NJ Italian Dishes You Can Make with Too Many Tomatoes I accidentally bought entirely too many tomatoes. Here are all the yummy dishes I am making with them. Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

Here are 9 Farm-to-Table Restaurants to Check Out in the Garden State For those who like farm-fresh food and ingredients when they dine out, you’ll be happy to know that New Jersey has a vibrant farm-to-table dining scene with many restaurants committed to sourcing local and seasonal ingredients. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo