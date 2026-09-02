Tomatoes, great food, and much more: don’t miss this weekend’s Tomato Festival in New Jersey
It's all about Jersey fresh! This is why I love this time of year. There's so much deliciousness grown right here in the Garden State, especially the Jersey tomato!
Pick some up at your local farm stand, add a little salt and olive oil, and I could eat that every day. Slice it up for a salad, or eat it right from the plate. They're SO good!
And now there's a whole day to celebrate the Jersey tomato at the West Cape May Tomato Festival.
Tomatoes Take Center Stage
Ya got to love this event. It's such a fun way to celebrate one of New Jersey's most treasured fruits.
It's a Tomato Celebration Taking Place This Weekend
The Borough of West Cape May is hosting the Tomato Festival at the Borough’s Backyard Park, 732 Broadway in West Cape May, behind the Fire House.
It's happening this weekend, September 5th, from 9 am to 4 pm, with farm-fresh tomatoes, tomato-themed products, tomato-inspired dishes, a beer garden, and so much more!
Read More: Looking for a fun New Jersey day trip? Try canoeing in Princeton
It's FREE to attend. For more information and a list of other fun things to do in West Cape May, click HERE.
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, and you love Jersey tomatoes as much as I do, this is definitely one to check out! It sounds DELICIOUS!
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