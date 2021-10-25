WEST CALDWELL — A young man who police said jumped onto the hood of a car in late June in an attempt to keep his twin brother from driving drunk, losing a leg in the process, has now died.

Funeral arrangements have been posted for Joseph Nicholas Dattoli, who died Tuesday, Oct. 19. Dattoli was 18 at the time of brother Anthony's June 27 crash into a tree after leaving a party, as investigators disclosed.

The brothers turned 19 on Sept. 6.

Joseph Dattoli had to have his leg amputated following the crash, among a total of 10 surgeries he was thought to have needed, according to a GoFundMe page organized by his and Anthony's sister Emma. His obituary said he passed after a "long, courageous fight."

Visitation hours are 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Codey Funeral Home in Caldwell, with a funeral mass scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Aloysius Church, also in Caldwell.

Anthony Dattoli was charged with aggravated assault, vehicular aggravated assault while intoxicated in a school zone, leaving the scene of an accident, and endangering an injured victim.

News 12 New Jersey reported that there has been no word yet from authorities as to whether those charges will be upgraded.

