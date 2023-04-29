We’re dying for these 10 closed New Jersey restaurants to reopen

Who do we have to ask to re-open these closed NJ restaurants?

How many times have you been craving a specific meal from a restaurant that's no longer open? It's one of the most annoying things to deal with.

When neighborhood restaurants close, it's always a bummer for business owners and customers. It's never an easy decision on their part, and we customers are left wishing there were more we could do to help. It's not an exaggeration to say I've considered donating my life's savings to keep a favorite restaurant open (maybe it's a little exaggeration).

Sadly, many of our favorites were forced to close over the past couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The suddenness of the situation made it even more upsetting since we had no clue that we would never return after our last dining experience there.

In a dream world, it would be amazing for our old favorites to reopen just for a day. Or, how cool would it be for a new restaurant to open up with a menu that was made up of our favorite dishes from closed restaurants? (Does anyone want to join me on that project? Kidding, again.)

While we may not be able to re-open closed restaurants, we can make sure our current favorites stay open by supporting them as much as possible. Plus, that's not a bad excuse to skip cooking.

Take a trip down memory lane, and check out these 10 restaurants you wish would re-open.

