‘Wentz’ will he go? Who will be the Birds QB? (Opinion)

It's the Philadelphia sports topic that won't go away. When will the Eagles trade quarterback Carson Wentz? What will they get for him? Who will play quarterback for the Birds next year? The answer should be coming soon, or maybe not.

According to numerous sources, the two teams interested in Wentz are the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts. Both have coaches familiar with Wentz. The Bears have John DeFilippo, who's their passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was also Carson's quarterback coach when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. The Colts are coached by Frank Reich who was offensive coordinator on that Eagles Championship team. Both have managed to get the best out of Wentz.

Wentz has fallen a lot since that time of getting hurt and watching Nick Foles take the Eagles to their Super Bowl victory. He was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league last year. Wentz may not want to go to the Bears as Philadelphia Inquirer's Les Bowen tweeted. If that's the case, the Bears aren't going to trade for him.

Frankly, I can't see how the Bears, who traded up to get quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the second pick in the 2017 draft and passing on such QB talents like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, could sell their fanbase on Wentz. Especially after having Foles play for them last year, but that's their problem.

The Eagles problem is what to do post-Wentz, whom they traded several players and picks to move up to take him with the second pick in 2016. Will it be Jalen Hurts, whom they took in the second round last year and played four games this past season? You can't just make much of a four game stretch for a rookie but he did beat the New Orleans Saints, who went to the playoffs.

The Eagles, thanks to their 4-12 record last year have the 6th pick in the draft. There will probably be a quarterback available to them at that position, be it Justin Fields from Ohio State, Zack Wilson from BYU, Trey Lance from North Dakota State (where Wentz went), or Mac Jones from Alabama. If they feel any of them is better than Hurts, who was drafted to back up Wentz, then they owe it to new head coach Nick Sirianni to take him and let the two grow together in a new chapter of Eagles history.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.