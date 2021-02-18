Carson Wentz reunited with his whisperer (Opinion)

It seems like only yesterday I was asking when the Philadelphia Eagles will trade quarterback Carson Wentz who'd been rumored to be on the block for weeks if not months. Today Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round draft choice this year and a second-round pick next year which could become a first-rounder depending on whether Wentz plays 75 % of the Colts offensive snaps, ESPN reports according to sources.

The Eagles also take a $33.8 million dead cap hit for this year only and move on from the quarterback they traded multiple draft picks and players to acquire with the second pick in 2016 and later signed to a $128 million extension. The Colts will assume that contract along with the $10 million roster bonus due March 19.

So what happens now? Wentz joins Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich, who developed him in Philadelphia when he was the Eagles offensive coordinator. During that time, Wentz was very much in the MVP conversation before he injured his ACL and MCL.

Reich also developed Wentz's backup Nick Foles to the point where he took over for Wentz and led the Eagles to their Super Bowl victory. Foles credits Reich with figuring him out as a player. Reich's senior offensive assistant is Press Taylor, who was Wentz's quarterback coach in Philadelphia last year.

There's a lot of familiarity for Wentz in Indianapolis and since Reich and Taylor are also familiar with Wentz's playing record, it may behoove them to get another quality backup quarterback just in case. The problem with that is Wentz doesn't do well with backup quarterbacks, so when they do it a lot of assurances need to be made.

But if Wentz remains healthy, playing behind that stellar Indianapolis offensive line with Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, Jack Doyle at tight end, and receivers like T.Y. Hilton and Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts may have found their long term answer at quarterback.

As for the Eagles, it isn't often that you get the sixth overall pick in the draft, unless of course, you're the Giants or Jets. So despite the fact that you have Jalen Hurts, who was taken in the second round last year, you have to at least consider the possibility of drafting a fresh new quarterback to go along with your fresh new head coach and let them grow together.

When the Eagles hired Doug Pederson in 2016 and drafted Carson Wentz the same year, they won a Super Bowl together the following year, despite the fact Carson got hurt. Perhaps they do it again with a better post-championship outcome.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

55 baseball players from NJ (that Joe V could find stock photos of)

'