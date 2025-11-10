Wendy’s to Close Roughly 300 Stores Nationwide Starting in Late 2025 — What About New Jersey?

Late last week, fast-food favorite Wendy’s announced plans to close around 300 stores nationwide, following last year’s closure of 140 older locations.

Wendy’s plans major nationwide closures amid sales slump

During a quarterly earnings call on Friday, November 7th, interim CEO Ken Cook shared that the company will shutter underperforming restaurants after reporting a 3% decline in third-quarter sales compared to the same period in 2024.

Wendy’s currently operates about 6,000 locations across the U.S. and expects to reduce that number by 240 to 360 stores. Here in New Jersey, there are 145 Wendy’s locations, but the company hasn’t yet said which—if any—local stores might be affected. No official list of closures has been released.

What Wendy’s says about struggling stores and brand “drag”

Cook explained the reasoning behind the move:

“When we look at the system today, we have some restaurants that do not elevate the brand and are a drag from a franchisee financial performance perspective,” said Cook. “The goal is to address and fix those restaurants.”

The company plans to upgrade certain stores, transfer struggling ones to new operators, and close others permanently. The closures are expected to begin later this year and continue into 2026.

Nostalgia for Wendy’s: A Jersey fan’s take on the iconic brand

As a longtime Wendy’s fan, I really hope these changes help turn things around. I’ve been loyal since way back—always willing to go out of my way for a bowl of their famous chili (especially on a cold day) or one of those classic square burgers because, as they say, “they don’t cut corners.”

Wendy’s has also given us some of the most memorable advertising over the years—from the “Hot ’n Juicy” and “Where’s the Beef?” commercials of the 1970s and 1980s to founder Dave Thomas’s charming TV spots in the ’90s. If you’re into brand stories or business history, I highly recommend reading Dave’s Way—it’s a great look at how the Wendy’s legacy was built.

Will New Jersey lose some of its favorite Wendy’s spots?

Let’s hope the brand can bounce back without losing too many of our favorite spots here in Jersey—because honestly, it just wouldn’t feel right without the occasional Frosty and fries run.