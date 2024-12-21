Welcome to Winter: Here’s how much snow fell across NJ overnight
The Winter Solstice officially arrived at 4:20 a.m. Saturday. And as expected, it was snowing at a pretty good clip across New Jersey as the season changed.
Light snow and rain began across the Garden State late Friday morning, as a coastal storm system combined with an approaching clipper system to produce inclement weather. Once temperatures dropped Friday night, all precipitation turned over to snow. And some bands of heavier snow pushed accumulations past an inch, into "shovelable" territory.
Outside of northwestern New Jersey, this was the first measurable snowfall of the season. The top snow total reported in New Jersey so far has been Randolph Township in Morris County, reaching 5.3 inches over the last 24 hours. Other top accumulations: 5.0" in Holland Township (Hunterdon County), 4.8" in Mendham (Morris County), 4.5" in Sparta (Sussex County), 3.9" in Butler (Morris County), 3.8" in Clinton (Hunterdon County), 3.8" in Blairstown (Warren County), and 3.5" in Manville (Somerset County). Numerous other locations around the state picked up 2+ inches, even as far south as Monmouth and Burlington counties. (Keep reading for a full rundown.)
As of this writing, light to moderate snow continues to fall across northern and eastern portions of New Jersey. It looks like this last band of snow will clear the coast by mid morning (8 to 9 a.m.) Then clearing skies will meet a cold wind for the rest of the day.
Some roads are snow-covered and slippery, which may slow you down through the morning. Additionally, falling and blowing snow could cause sporadic visibility issues on the road throughout the day.
Looking ahead, New Jersey will enter a deep freeze through this first weekend of winter. Wind gusts to 30 mph will push temperatures downward into the 20s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be a downright frigid day from start to finish, with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs only in the mid 20s. I expect all of New Jersey to be stuck below freezing for a period of 48 to 72 hours, through Monday (at least). Time to bundle up.
The cold temperatures could have another interesting and exciting effect: The snow that fell Friday into Saturday may stick around for a while. There will be little opportunity for significant melting in the coming days, although abundant sunshine will help. That means there is a chance for at least some snow still on the ground for Christmas Eve (Tuesday) and Christmas Day (Wednesday). How magical!
In addition, we are watching the chance for some light wintry mix from our next storm system on Christmas Eve (Tuesday) morning. No additional accumulation or substantial travel issues are expected, but we could see some flakes flying around on Christmas. Even more magical!
Here are some selected snowfall totals from around New Jersey on this Saturday morning, as reported by the National Weather Service, CoCoRaHS, and listeners like you. (I will update this list as new finalized totals come in.)
Atlantic County
Egg Harbor Township... Trace
Somers Point... Trace
Bergen County
Fair Lawn... 3.0"
Burlington County
Columbus... 2.0"
Mount Holly... 1.6"
Gloucester County
Washington Township... 1.3"
Mantua... 1.0"
Hudson County
Jersey City... 2.6"
Hunterdon County
Holland Township... 5.0"
Clinton... 3.8"
Flemington... 3.5"
Whitehouse Station... 3.1"
Lebanon... 2.6"
Mercer County
Hopewell Township... 3.5"
Hamilton... 2.8"
West Windsor... 2.5"
Ewing... 2.3"
Middlesex County
Cranbury... 3.4"
Woodbridge... 2.9"
North Brunswick... 2.4"
Piscataway... 2.2"
South River... 0.8"
Monmouth County
Freehold... 2.0"
Long Branch... 1.8"
Howell... 1.5"
Morris County
Randolph... 5.3"
Mendham... 4.89"
Kinnelon... 4.5"
Rockaway... 4.4"
Butler... 3.9"
Budd Lake... 3.0"
Randolph... 2.0"
Ocean County
Berkeley Township... 0.5"
Manchester... 0.4"
Somerset County
Manville... 3.5"
Bridgewater... 3.5"
Warren... 3.0"
Bernards Township... 3.0"
Franklin Township... 2.5"
Bridgewater... 2.0"
Sussex County
Sparta... 4.5"
Union County
Westfield... 3.3"
Clark... 2.5"
Warren County
Blairstown... 3.8"
Hackettstown... 2.2"
Stewartsville... 2.2"
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
