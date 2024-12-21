Welcome to Winter: Here’s how much snow fell across NJ overnight

The Winter Solstice officially arrived at 4:20 a.m. Saturday. And as expected, it was snowing at a pretty good clip across New Jersey as the season changed.

Many side streets around NJ are covered by snow and ice on this Saturday morning, so be extra careful. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Many side streets around NJ are covered by snow and ice on this Saturday morning, so be extra careful. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Light snow and rain began across the Garden State late Friday morning, as a coastal storm system combined with an approaching clipper system to produce inclement weather. Once temperatures dropped Friday night, all precipitation turned over to snow. And some bands of heavier snow pushed accumulations past an inch, into "shovelable" territory.

Outside of northwestern New Jersey, this was the first measurable snowfall of the season. The top snow total reported in New Jersey so far has been Randolph Township in Morris County, reaching 5.3 inches over the last 24 hours. Other top accumulations: 5.0" in Holland Township (Hunterdon County), 4.8" in Mendham (Morris County), 4.5" in Sparta (Sussex County), 3.9" in Butler (Morris County), 3.8" in Clinton (Hunterdon County), 3.8" in Blairstown (Warren County), and 3.5" in Manville (Somerset County). Numerous other locations around the state picked up 2+ inches, even as far south as Monmouth and Burlington counties. (Keep reading for a full rundown.)

A beautiful wintry scene in Freehold, N.J. (Arlene Brennan) A beautiful wintry scene in Freehold, N.J. (Arlene Brennan) loading...

As of this writing, light to moderate snow continues to fall across northern and eastern portions of New Jersey. It looks like this last band of snow will clear the coast by mid morning (8 to 9 a.m.) Then clearing skies will meet a cold wind for the rest of the day.

Some roads are snow-covered and slippery, which may slow you down through the morning. Additionally, falling and blowing snow could cause sporadic visibility issues on the road throughout the day.

Fresh snow on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk Saturday morning. (NJBeachCams.com) Fresh snow on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk Saturday morning. (NJBeachCams.com) loading...

Looking ahead, New Jersey will enter a deep freeze through this first weekend of winter. Wind gusts to 30 mph will push temperatures downward into the 20s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be a downright frigid day from start to finish, with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs only in the mid 20s. I expect all of New Jersey to be stuck below freezing for a period of 48 to 72 hours, through Monday (at least). Time to bundle up.

The cold temperatures could have another interesting and exciting effect: The snow that fell Friday into Saturday may stick around for a while. There will be little opportunity for significant melting in the coming days, although abundant sunshine will help. That means there is a chance for at least some snow still on the ground for Christmas Eve (Tuesday) and Christmas Day (Wednesday). How magical!

Olaf is a very happy snowman today. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Olaf is a very happy snowman today. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

In addition, we are watching the chance for some light wintry mix from our next storm system on Christmas Eve (Tuesday) morning. No additional accumulation or substantial travel issues are expected, but we could see some flakes flying around on Christmas. Even more magical!

Here are some selected snowfall totals from around New Jersey on this Saturday morning, as reported by the National Weather Service, CoCoRaHS, and listeners like you. (I will update this list as new finalized totals come in.)

Atlantic County

Egg Harbor Township... Trace

Somers Point... Trace

Bergen County

Fair Lawn... 3.0"

Burlington County

Columbus... 2.0"

Mount Holly... 1.6"

Gloucester County

Washington Township... 1.3"

Mantua... 1.0"

Hudson County

Jersey City... 2.6"

Hunterdon County

Holland Township... 5.0"

Clinton... 3.8"

Flemington... 3.5"

Whitehouse Station... 3.1"

Lebanon... 2.6"

Mercer County

Hopewell Township... 3.5"

Hamilton... 2.8"

West Windsor... 2.5"

Ewing... 2.3"

Middlesex County

Cranbury... 3.4"

Woodbridge... 2.9"

North Brunswick... 2.4"

Piscataway... 2.2"

South River... 0.8"

Monmouth County

Freehold... 2.0"

Long Branch... 1.8"

Howell... 1.5"

Morris County

Randolph... 5.3"

Mendham... 4.89"

Kinnelon... 4.5"

Rockaway... 4.4"

Butler... 3.9"

Budd Lake... 3.0"

Randolph... 2.0"

Ocean County

Berkeley Township... 0.5"

Manchester... 0.4"

Somerset County

Manville... 3.5"

Bridgewater... 3.5"

Warren... 3.0"

Bernards Township... 3.0"

Franklin Township... 2.5"

Bridgewater... 2.0"

Sussex County

Sparta... 4.5"

Union County

Westfield... 3.3"

Clark... 2.5"

Warren County

Blairstown... 3.8"

Hackettstown... 2.2"

Stewartsville... 2.2"

Christmas snow - When it's happened, and the 2024 odds for NJ Fun weather facts from Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow , using data from the New Brunswick weather station (Plus trends for this year will also be included and fine-tuned as we get closer to the big Christmas holiday). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.