Welcome home! Coming back to New Jersey from Texas

Lots of people have moved out of New Jersey due to the high taxes and political corruption. They feel the odds are stacked against them here if they're not a part of the money-sucking government system, so they leave.

Some leave for a job opportunity because New Jersey is one of the least business-friendly states in the country. Many leave for college and never coming back.

Almost six years ago, my daughter moved to Texas to start her career in radiation therapy. No one was hiring new grads around here, so she thought she'd take the full-time job there near Dallas and stay for a year.

Well, a year turned into five and a half. She made friends, changed apartments a few times, changed jobs and generally loved Texas.

It really is a great place, BUT it's not home. After 5 years of the family bugging her to move home, she finally had her fill with being so far away and missing so many family events. So around mid-July she saw a job opening at U Penn in Philadelphia, which is only about 40 minutes from my house.

She got the job, gave her notice and as of last week is living with me!

Dennis moves his daughter home from Texas

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.