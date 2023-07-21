Weird, filthy names of NJ towns and more from across the country

If you don’t think New Jersey has some weird as well as dirty-sounding town names you just haven’t been paying attention.

I mean there’s Hohokus, which sounds both weird and a little filthy. Ya know, the ‘ho’ and all.

Succasunna, the same.

Sussex and Middlesex. C’mon, we’re putting sex right in the town name.

Then of course there’s Buttzville, New Jersey. The jokes write themselves. And is it a bit suspicious that Buttzville is so well-known for Hot Dog Johnny’s? Tom Kean might have said, “Weiners and Buttzville, puh-fect together.”

Even Wildwood can sound like something if you stop and break it down.

Well it turns out we’re not alone. States across this great country all went a bit sideways at one point or another when naming towns. For example you probably already know there’s a town called Intercourse in Pennsylvania. I mean, they’re not even trying to be subtle.

But did you know there’s a Smut Eye, Alabama? I guess someone in history went a little heavy on the mascara, eh?

Or, and I swear this is true, how about Dick Shooter, Idaho. Definitely not on my bucket list.

So scroll through these weird, crazy and often downright dirty names of real towns throughout the United States. Could make an interesting road trip. And even though it had nothing to do with me I’d like to personally apologize for West Virginia. Read on. You'll see.

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State We combed though list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below.

