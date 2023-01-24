‘Weeklings’ cover Beatles classic with incredible video

It takes a Weekling to cover a Beatles song, that is if you want it done incredibly. That's what you get with the Jersey band's latest remake of the Fab Four's "I've Just Seen A Face" on Jem records.

Lefty Weekling (Glen Burtnik), came up with the idea for the band to record The Beatles

classic. Lefty explained the trajectory:

When I was a kid, the 'Rubber Soul' album came out. Side One, track one was 'I've Just Seen A Face' here in the U.S. It was a bouncy, positive start to a wonderful disc.

The lead vocals and harmonies soar beautifully above the dense, jangly guitars of Rocky Weekling (aka John Merjave) and Zeek Weekling (aka Bob Burger), and the driving bass and drums of Lefty Weekling (aka Glen Burtnik) and Smokestack Weekling (aka Joe Bellia). A sitar drone draws you into and out of the track, while a swirling, a capella moment waits to surprise you! No one re-imagines the music of The Beatles like The Weeklings!

Weeklings drummer, Joe Bellia, aka "Smokestack" Weekling, who came on my New Jersey 101.5 show along with Tony Pallagrossi, aka "Caesar Weekling", explained:

We were looking for something that we could make our own, and of course you're never going to improve on a classic like that. You can't really take it and say, 'I'm going to make this a better song.' So you do another version the same way Joe Cocker did 'With A little Help From My Friends' he made it his own.

What also makes the song the Weeklings own is the creative video, which was the brain trust of Burtnik, aka Lefty. It starts out with a band of girls, 'The Beatles', played by Annalise DeLuca as Ringo, Laila Ortiz as Paul, Michelle Merjave as George, and Skylar Moody as John, taking over for the band while they play on the rooftop of Berkley Oceanfront Hotel, in Asbury Park.

The Weeklings version of "I've Just Seen A Face" premiered January 18th, on the SiriusXM satellite radio's "The Beatles Channel". Says Pallagrossi, aka "Caesar Weekling",

This is killing. In comparison to Taylor Swift, this isn't much. But for a rock band from New Jersey, at this point, it hasn't been on YouTube for 24 hours and we're going to have 3000 views.

Believe me, it's worth seeing again and again. For more Weeklings, subscribe to their YouTube Page.

“I’ve Just Seen a Face” is available on Apple Music and other digital outlets.

