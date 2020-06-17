Wednesday NJ weather: Fifth and final day of low humidity and 70s

The Bottom Line

I think it's still fair to call Wednesday a pleasant day. But both humidity and temperatures will be on the rise in the coming days. That will lead to stickier, steamier conditions and a daily chance of rain.

Wednesday

Most of the state will become mostly cloudy, although North Jersey will enjoy extra breaks of sun through the afternoon. A few showers are likely, especially (but not exclusively) across the southern half of the state. High temperatures in the lower to mid 70s, with 60s at the beaches. Also a moderate risk of rip currents along the Jersey Shore.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will envelope the Garden State. And we'll see occasional spot showers — anyone in the state could see raindrops here. It might feel a little stickier, as dew points climb into the 60s. High temperatures will push into the mid 70s.

Friday

Here's when you'll feel the return of warmth and humidity — it might be time to flip on the air conditioning again. The morning looks fine, with dry weather and partly sunny skies. But a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms looks likely for Friday afternoon. Given the juicy atmosphere, those storms may produce some downpours and marginally gusty winds. High temperatures will jump to about 80 degrees.

Saturday

Definitely warm and humid throughout the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s. And we'll have to keep an eye on the sky for a late-day thunderstorm. The day won't be a washout, but again those diurnal thunderstorms could offer a nasty surprise in the afternoon and evening hours. The summer solstice officially arrives at 5:44 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday

About the same as Saturday, but maybe a degree or two warmer with inland highs in the mid 80s. Heck, abundant sunshine might even push temperatures close to the 90-degree mark. Again, there will be a chance of some late-day thunder and/or downpours — although Sunday's storm threat looks a bit more isolated than Friday's or Saturday's.

The Extended Forecast

Models are painting some hot and steamy weather for early next week, with 90+ degrees possible for Monday/Tuesday. Eventually, a cold front will sweep in cooler air and put an end to our daily thunderstorm chances. At the moment, that frontal passage is modeled for late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.