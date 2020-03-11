Wednesday NJ weather: Cooler, but still mild

I just realized that one-third of March is already gone! And of the first ten days of the month, all but one (the 1st) featured at-or-above-normal temperatures here in New Jersey. That trend will continue for the foreseeable future, although temperatures will ping-pong a bit. The next few days will also remain a bit unsettled, but there's really only one chance of steady, heavy rain to talk about.

Following a weak cold front passage Tuesday evening, we are cooling down to begin this Wednesday morning. As you walk out the front door, temperatures will probably be in the 40s. (Normal low is 30 to 32 degrees.) And we'll see Wednesday afternoon highs in the mid 50s — that's cooler than Tuesday's 60s, but above seasonal norms. (Normal high is 49 to 50 degrees.)

Wednesday will feature alternating periods of sun and clouds. (The morning hours look to be the brightest of the day.) Winds will be light, and our weather generally dry. Having said that, a weak disturbance could produce a little shower or sprinkle Wednesday late-day. (Although those raindrops will be battling a very dry atmosphere — don't expect much here.)

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and cool, with low temperatures falling into the upper 30s.

You'll find lots of cloud cover on Thursday, limiting high temps to the lower 50s. The daytime hours look dry.

But Thursday night, our next storm system complex will push in from the west. Scattered showers and drizzle look to arrive in the evening hours.

That rain intensifies early Friday morning, and it really looks like it's going to pour through the AM commute. Even as we dry out around mid-morning Friday, the rest of the day looks pretty tumultuous. As skies slowly clear, it will get windy with potential gusts to 40 mph. And it will be warm again, as highs pop to about 65 to 70 degrees.

But that warmth won't last, as cooler air will prevail by Friday night.

Our weather finally settles down just in time for the weekend. In fact, Saturday looks like a pleasant mid-March day with bright sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

Beware the Ides of March, as a batch of snow showers is still possible Sunday morning. The rest of the day will be sunny and a bit cooler, with highs in the upper 40s — potentially our second below-normal day of the month.

The early look at next week shows another batch of wet weather centered around Tuesday. No massive warmups, cooldowns, or snow chances in the forecast at this time.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.