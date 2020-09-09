Wednesday NJ weather: After 5 dry days, raindrops return to the forecast

The Bottom Line

The last time widespread raindrops fell over New Jersey was Thursday the 3rd. And now we face about 48 hours of potentially dreary, soggy, stormy weather. And it's going to become quite humid too — a reminder that it's still technically summer for almost two more weeks. The payoff will come in the form of some crisp fall-like weather to start the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday

A storm system just to our south will spit some showers toward New Jersey starting Wednesday morning. In fact, radar is showing some pockets of steadier rain too. So you might need the umbrella at times throughout the day Wednesday — especially the farther south and east you are. At the very least, it will be cloudy and grey. With dew points in the 60s, it will be pretty sticky too. High temperatures will reach the seasonable 80-degree mark.

Thursday

Thursday looks wetter than Wednesday, with several rounds of rain possible. There could be some embedded thunderstorms and some steadier rain along the way. You'll be chewing through the air too, with high humidity. (Dew points pop into the 70s for most of the state.) High temperatures once again around 80.

Friday

Following an early morning cold front passage, rain will exit by about 8 a.m. at the latest. Then, skies will clear, humidity levels will drop, and temperatures will cool. I think Friday will turn into a nice day, with high temperatures just below-normal for mid-September in the mid 70s. Having said that, the cool temperatures and an on-shore breeze will make it a less-than-ideal beach day.

Saturday

We start the weekend with a little taste of fall. Models show lower to mid 70s on Saturday, which would be typical for the end of September. It should be a partly sunny, dry, and generally pleasant day.

Sunday

As our next storm system arrives, our weather will turn wet again. Periods of rain look likely, especially through the first half of the day.

The Extended Forecast

Latest models show drier weather and 80s on Monday, followed by a return to the 70s on Tuesday. Not incredibly confident in that estimate though, with two storm systems in the way.

There's nothing big on the horizon. Both Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene look to curve out to sea before reaching the United States.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.