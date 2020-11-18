Wednesday NJ weather: 40 degrees, probably our coldest day since February

The Bottom Line

Well, it's cold. It's going to feel like a "middle of winter" kind of day Wednesday, with temperatures about 15 degrees below seasonal normals. Wednesday night will be cold too. But then we'll begin a nice warming trend through the weekend. Our next storm system and chance of precipitation doesn't come into play until Monday.

Wednesday

As my headline suggests, Wednesday's forecast high temperature (specifically at Newark and Atlantic City) would be our coldest since February 29th. Remember February? The world was such a different place back then...

Anyway, it is going to be an unseasonably cold day, but nowhere near dangerous cold. And at least this particular cold snap will be brief.

Thermometers will go from about 30 in the morning to near 40 in the afternoon. Bright sunshine won't do much. And a stiff northwesterly breeze up to 20 mph will add a bite to the chill. Don't be scared to bundle up a bit, with heavier coat, hat, gloves, and scarf. This cold is quite unseasonable for mid-November.

The good news for Wednesday night: The wind will go calm. The not-so-good news: The still air will allow temperatures to crash. Overnight lows will probably dip into the mid-upper 20s away from coastal and urban areas. If it ends up significantly colder than expected (not completely out of the question), record lows may be threatened (19 at EWR, 17 at TTN, 20 at ACY).

Thursday

Let the warmup begin! As our atmospheric flow flips from northwesterly to southwesterly, we should see temperatures recover to around the 50 degree mark by Thursday afternoon. Still a bit below normal for this time of year, but we'll take it. Look for a mix of sun and clouds overhead, a dry weather day.

Friday

Mostly sunny and highs near 60? Sounds like a beautiful November day to me.

Weekend

We'll keep the nice, dry, mild weather going. Saturday will feature more sunshine, with highs in the lower 60s. Increasing cloud cover on Sunday will keep high temps in the upper 50s.

The Extended Forecast

Our next storm system, another strong cold front, is modeled to arrive on Monday. Timing is still up in the air. But it will be a familiar story to our last couple of fronts. We'll get a quick batch of rain, along with some gusty winds. A cooldown will ensue into Tuesday, but I'm not seeing a dramatic pool of cold air aiming for NJ.

The next disturbance down the line looks to impact the Garden State in the Tuesday night to Wednesday time frame. It's looking exclusively rainy and fairly insignificant at the moment. But worth watching, especially as it could influence Thanksgiving travel plans.

It is worth noting I'm not seeing any significant winter weather threat through the end of November.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.