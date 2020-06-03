Wednesday is National Repeat Day

If waffles get a day, shoelaces get a day and hugging your cat gets a day, why shouldn’t repeating things get a day? I said why shouldn’t repeating things get a day?

Wednesday June 3 is National Repeat Day. The origin of this quirky ‘holiday’ is unknown according to the National Days Calendar. But there are many suggestions on how to celebrate it.

Play your favorite song two times (sing along both times)

Call your mom twice and say the exact same things (depending on her age she may not even catch on)

Say “thank you” twice.

Wrap a gift. Twice.

Some specific Jersey ideas I have would be elect a corrupt politician. Twice.

Pay the same toll, twice. (I’ve done this on the Parkway when those damn baskets wouldn’t register and I didn’t want the citation in the mail.)

Complain about your property taxes twice.

Get a slice on the boardwalk twice.

Here’s a bonus one. Watch the movie Groundhog Day. Twice.

This stupid and totally made-up holiday has never once been celebrated by anybody I’m sure. So let me be the first to say Happy Repeat Day, Happy Repeat Day!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.