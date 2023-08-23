Website names the most consistent, best surfing beach in NJ

So, you're not sold on the idea of surfing in New Jersey? Do you think only California and Hawaii have really good waves?

Well, put your skepticism aside and dive into the world of surfing that thrives along the Jersey Shore. From Atlantic County down to Cape May, the surfing culture here is anything but a secret.

You might be surprised to learn that New Jersey isn't just a summer surf scene. The real action happens in the off-peak months when dedicated surfers take on fall and winter waves that most only dream about. Even beginners get their shot at surfing during the summertime with lessons and camps.

An article on jerseydigs.com has named the best most consistent surfing beach in the state.

With nearly four dozen dedicated surf shops and a slew of spots to snag wetsuits (essential for the colder months) New Jersey is well-prepared for its surf-loving population.

And when hunger strikes after a session, you won't be disappointed. As the article points out, Surf Taco, a Point Pleasant gem with 10 locations, has got the surf culture vibe down.

Now, let's talk beaches. Choosing the right spot to catch the perfect wave is a personal journey. Different beaches mean different swells and waves. If you're a newbie, don't worry. Certain Jersey Shore locations offer beginner-friendly surf camps.

However, if you're in the market for consistently good waves, look no further than Manasquan’s Inlet Beach. This Monmouth County favorite, just north of Point Pleasant, boasts a cleverly constructed jetty that catches a ton of ocean swell, leading to waves that can reach up to 20 feet. Experienced surfers are drawn to this spot like a magnet.

According to the piece, the top-notch waves are found at the end of 1st Avenue but brace yourself for company during the summer and peak surfing seasons.

Keep in mind that Inlet Beach is not just for surfers; it's also a hotspot for anglers, so you'll be sharing the shore with fellow wave enthusiasts and fishing aficionados.

In the end, if you're an experienced surfer seeking the perfect wave without leaving the Garden State, Manasquan's Inlet Beach is your answer. Trust me, the crowds are a small price to pay for the incredible waves awaiting you in the waters of New Jersey.

