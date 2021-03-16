Website names Princeton Junction best place to live in New Jersey

It’s just one website’s opinion, so take it for what it’s worth, but according to Niche.com, the best place to live in New Jersey is Princeton Junction. The site, which ranks schools, neighborhoods, and places to live based on analytical data as well as user reviews, gives Princeton Junction an A+ overall grade.

This grade takes into account several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of an area. The data is compiled from public sources, including the FBI, the Department of Education, and the Census Bureau. Things like local home affordability, percentage of residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher, diversity, crime and safety, access to healthcare, nightlife activities, outdoor activities, walkability, and commute time.

Don’t feel bad if you don’t live in Princeton Junction, however, as a bunch of New Jersey towns and neighborhoods also got an A+ rating. The top twenty places to live in New Jersey, again, according to Niche.com:

1. Princeton Junction

2. Princeton

3. Ridgewood

4. Mountain Lakes

5. Upper Montclair

6. Princeton Meadows

7. Ho-ho-kus

8. New Providence

9. Glen Rock

10. Monmouth Junction

11. Short Hills

12. Summit

13. Springdale

14. Plainsboro

15. Westfield

16. Haworth

17. Greentree

18. Allendale

19. Robbinsville

20. River Edge

All the towns/neighborhoods in the top twenty received A+ ratings, so you have plenty to choose from.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.