Weather with Bill Spadea?

I know, I know, you can’t wait for Dan Zarrow to return from vacation.

First of all, join me in offering condolences to Dan and his wife Amy on the passing of her dad suddenly last week. You can post your note to Dan on his Facebook page HERE. Dan was scheduled for a vacation this week but he took a leave early to be with his family.

Good on Dan. He did the right thing for sure. That said, here we are on a day where the NJ101.5 computers are not firing correctly and as you may have heard throughout the morning, “Here’s your instant weather…with me, Bill Spadea!”. It was a fun distraction this AM going off of weather reports and trying my best to make sure you knew what to expect as the day unfolds.

But I’m sure I speak for most of us, when we say, let’s get Dan Zarrow back in the weather chair!

