‘We need more men!’ South Jersey activist spotted at Capitol insurrection

Another New Jersey resident has been unofficially identified from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, while federal authorities continue to file charges against participants two weeks after the deadly riot.

Video footage posted to Youtube by "Just Another Channel" shows Stephanie Hazelton, of Medford, who also goes by the name Ayla Wolf, shouting instructions to others in the crowd, as reported by Philadelphia Magazine.

In the video, the woman that the magazine identified as Hazelton shouts repeatedly for "more men" to join those pushing their way inside the federal building, in which members of Congress were ushered into protective isolation as the mob broke windows and scaled walls to enter.

A Facebook account held by Hazelton was no longer online Tuesday.

In recent months, Hazelton has been visible at protests and events in New Jersey against pandemic protocols, helping lead grassroots efforts such as "Open New Jersey Now" and New Jersey 4 Freedom."

Hazelton also has led protests against state required vaccinations as the founder of New Jersey for Medical Freedom.

As of Tuesday, it was not known if federal officials had been in contact with Hazelton, in connection with the video footage and other removed social media postings, as described in the same report by Philadelphia Magazine.

Several other New Jersey residents already are facing charges stemming from the insurrection, including an Army Reservist Timothy Louis Hale-Cusanelli from Colts Neck who worked at Naval Weapons Station Earle, a Cape May County resident Leonard Guthrie and a 28-year-old Thomas Baranyi, from Mercer County.

Every federal case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, according to a webpage specifically for collective arrests stemming from the Jan. 6 "violence at the Capitol."

The attack resulted in five deaths, including that of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, a South River native, previously had served as a New Jersey National Guardsman.