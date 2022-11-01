We know this is a treasured NJ relic but it’s disgusting

We have an obsession with Frank Sinatra in this state. He is our hero. Our hometown boy.

Old Italian families keep a picture of him alongside a picture of Jesus Christ.

The guy means a lot to us, let’s face it. So it stands to reason that Frank Sinatra memorabilia means more to us than it does to people in other states. But, there’s a limit.

(AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine) (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine) loading...

(AP Photo) (AP Photo) loading...

There also apparently seems to be an obsession here with subs or hoagies, depending on how you like to refer to them.

And to get the best, wisdom is that in New Jersey you’ve got to visit White House Subs in Atlantic City.

Everyone from The Beatles, all of the Miss America winners, and Frank Sinatra have all been spotted enjoying the sandwiches at White House.

They also have a huge “wall of fame” showcasing photos of all the stars and presidents who have visited.

So here’s how Frank Sinatra is honored at White House Subs and you tell me if this is not the most disgusting thing you’ve ever heard of.

And if you’ve been to White House Subs in Atlantic City, you know exactly what I’m talking about. The towel. Yes, the Sinatra towel.

For the uninitiated, the restaurant has encased in a shadowbox and enshrined on one of its walls, the towel that Sinatra used for his last Atlantic City performance ever.

And, You guessed it. The towel comes complete with all the markings of age.

It’s fading, it’s wrinkled, and it has sweat stains on it.

It’s something that people from all over the state, and even from all over the country come to take a look at.

But luckily it’s up on the wall where no one can touch it.

Because can you imagine what that thing smells like?

I believe that it is, in fact, authentic.

But has anyone ever challenged the owners to examine the thing?

Would you?

Ewww!

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State