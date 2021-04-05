Wawa’s main competitor is moving fast… and hiring

If you haven't seen a Royal Farms gas station and convenience store in your neighborhood, you probably will soon. The company is based in Maryland and wants to be a major player in the Mid-Atlantic Region and that includes New Jersey. There are already three in my general area and they are growing. Right now, they are planning to hire 4,500 new employees in the region with a $500 sing-on bonus for new hires in select locations. They also include medical and dental benefits and a 401k plan, with some stores paying as much as $15 an hour.

Their signature food is fried chicken, but they also offer a wide variety of foods and snacks, PLUS a place to sit down and eat inside and out. Take that and stick it in your shorty hoagie, Wawa! The place is ultra-modern inside and they offer as much as a convenience store/gas station can these days. Even their restrooms are state of the art. Take a look.

Dennis' look inside Royal Farms

So, if you're looking for a new place to work, full or part-time, it seems pretty shiny and new. And if you're just looking to fuel up your car or person, it's yet anther road-side option competing for your business here in New Jersey.

