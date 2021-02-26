This could be you! Wawa proposes $8M payout to shoppers

A huge data breach across Wawa's stores and gas pumps could lead to a multi-million-dollar payout to affected customers. Here is what you need to know.

There was a serious data breach back between March 4 and Dec. 12, 2019, in New Jersey as well as Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The breach hit 850 stores and their gas pumps.

If you were affected by this crime, there is a proposed settlement in the form of payouts in Wawa gift cards or possibly cold-hard cash.

If you shopped at one of the stores in that time frame and you did not suffer any damages, you can receive a $5 Wawa gift card. Hey, at least it will buy you coffee and a doughnut!

Customers who can provide reasonable proof of a fraudulent attempt on their card will quality for a $15 dollar gift card.

Customers who can show out-of-pocket expenses in connection with an attempted fraudulent transaction can get paid $500.

It seems the easy solution is to pay with cash but now with COVID that is becoming a thing of the past. The best thing you can do is make sure you use a credit card with built in protections so they get your money restored and fight on your behalf to make it right. This offers much more protection than a debit card.