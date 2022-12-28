Wawa ‘parking lot rage': Driver runs over homeless man in Howell, NJ
HOWELL — A township man was charged with assault by auto after running over a homeless man outside a Wawa store in what's being described as a case of "parking lot rage" on Christmas.
Police said that after an argument at the Route 9 Wawa around 6 p.m., Alonzo Godbolt struck the 51-year-old man with his car in the parking lot.
Godbolt left the store but later called the police and admitted he struck the man. He turned himself in and was released on a summons.
The man who was run over regained consciousness at a hospital and suffered minor injuries.
Howell police did not disclose the nature of the argument.
A post on the Howell Happenings NJ Facebook group page said the homeless man was a regular presence at the store.
