NJ Christmas horrors: Body left in garbage bag and woman found dead on Route 1

It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes.

In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.

🚨 Body in garbage bag in Trenton

In the Trenton incident, the gruesome find was discovered by the landlord of a property on Beatty Street, according to report by The Trenton citing the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Beatty Street Trenton loading...

🚨 Woman's body on Route 1

In West Windsor, police received numerous calls reporting a possible dead person on the shoulder of the highway next to the former Holman Go Princeton and on the other side of the highway from Buffalo Wild Wings.

Police found the woman, described as being in her 40s, already dead. Authorities said her identity will not be released until her relatives are notified.

Route 1 North, West Windsor loading...

In both cases, investigators were awaiting the results of the Medical Examiner's Office to determine how each person died.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

