Wawa is now selling burgers

Wawa is now entering the burger wars with the introduction of its Angus Burger. After a successful test run at a few of its stores, including one in New Jersey, the convenience store chain says the customizable burger is now available at all of its 920 locations.

The stores are known for their hoagies, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches and are now trying to become a destination for dinner, too. Wawa has several promotions planned for the roll out, including giving away free burgers for a year. Wawa Chief Product Marketing Officer Mike Sherlock said in a press release, “Wawa is excited to launch our new dinner platform in 2021 with the burger becoming the first dinner item to roll out across all stores.” He adds “Burger festivities are designed to give customers a taste of the new product and drive excitement for a new line of fresh, quality and convenient options at dinner time.”

Be warned, however, that not everyone is a fan of the new offering. When the burger was in the trial phase, a writer from NJ.com tried one out and was not impressed. The writer saying "the cheeseburger tastes more like a salisbury steak from a TV dinner than a burger, with a limp, textureless and woefully flavored patty. The cheese was basically plastic and the garlic aioli was utterly bland. The bun was fine, but when the bread is the star of a burger, you know you’re in trouble."

Wow, that’s rough. Let’s hope that improvements have been made since the test run.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.