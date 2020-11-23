Wawa announces its holiday coffee beers

For the third year in a row, Wawa has released coffee-based craft beers for the winter. There are three this year: Holiday Reserve Stout, Reserve Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, and Reserve Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout, all based on Wawa’s famed coffee.

Wawa says that they are “Special winter beers created, in collaboration, by 2SP’s master brewer and Wawa’s coffee guru — a brewmance that has resulted in three silky smooth stouts, all made with Wawa Winter Reserve Coffee.”

The beers are brewed by 2SP Brewing Company of Aston, Pennsylvania, and Wawa says they will be available at select distributors and beer retailers in Southeastern PA, New Jersey, Delaware, and Eastern Maryland. The Holiday Reserve Stout (a classic creamy oatmeal stout) is described as having “slight sweetness spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger.” The Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout has “complex nuance from the barrels, with notes of vanilla and chocolate,” and the Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Stout is described as “big, bold, and balanced with notes of sweet vanilla, plum, and cane sugar.”

The two barrel aged stouts will have 9% alcohol by volume and a half liter bottle will retail at $10.99. The Holiday Reserve Stout will be 6% alcohol by volume and a four pack of 16 ounce cans will be $12.99. A spokesman for Wawa said, “ Although we can’t celebrate in person, we hope these beers bring our community together and provide enjoyment over the holiday season.” All three are available now.

