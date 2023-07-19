Wawa is adding to its impressive roster of New Jersey locations with a new Ocean County store opening this week.

The newest addition to the Wawa family is in Lakehurst, and they’re having a grand opening celebration on Thursday, July 20.

There will be free coffee and the first 100 customers through the door on July 20 will receive a limited-edition “Wawa Coffee, Hoagies & Kindness” T-shirts.

Other activities include Wawa’s signature Hoagies for Heroes competition. The Borough Police Department, Lakehurst Volunteer Fire Company, and Lakehurst First Aid Squad will compete to see who can build the most hoagies in three minutes.

The doors will open at 8 AM, and, according to a statement from Wawa,

this ceremonial start gives a nod to the power of positivity and kindness that naturally occurs when Wawa customers hold the door for one another, celebrating a gesture that happens thousands of times a day at Wawa stores and makes everyone feel welcomed and appreciated.

Wawa last year announced an aggressive expansion plan which will bring the total number of stores to 1,800 by 2030. According to NJ.com, there are at least six more Wawas coming to New Jersey this year:

🔴 Clementon (Blackwood Clementon Rd. and Cherrywood Dr.)

🔴 Hamilton (55 Flock Rd.)

🔴 Linden (Rt. 1 and S. Park Ave.)

🔴 Ocean Township (Rt. 35 and Deal Rd.)

The new Lakehurst store is on Pine St., just off Rte. 70, so if you’re in the area and are in need of a hoagie or cup of coffee, you now have a new choice.

