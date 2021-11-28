Lumberton, NJ man carjacked driver at gunpoint in Toms River, police say

A Burlington County man has been accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint in the parking lot of an AutoZone store in Ocean County.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, said he had offered to give a ride to an acquaintance on Friday afternoon, who said his own vehicle had broken down, according to Toms River Police.

They pulled into the lot of the auto repair store along Route 37 East after 4 p.m. and the passenger left the car, police said.

Another man then got into the vehicle, holding a handgun and ordering the motorist to hand over his belongings and car, before driving off westbound on Route 37.

Manchester Township Police were alerted and quickly found the vehicle still headed west, catching up and stopping it in the parking lot of Lakehurst Diner along Route 70.

Devin Copley-Clevenger, 20, of Lumberton, was taken into custody as officers also recovered a loaded handgun with a high capacity magazine from the vehicle.

Copley-Clevenger has been charged with first-degree counts of robbery and carjacking, two second-degree counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a high capacity magazine.

