Distressing lockdown lasts nearly an hour at NJ military base

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst entrance (Ocean County Scanner News)

🔴 The lockdown went into effect just before 3 p.m.

🔴 "LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN" read posts on the base's social media accounts

A lockdown at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Thursday afternoon was lifted after being in effect for about 45 minutes.

"LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN" read posts on the base's social media accounts just before 3 p.m. because of a reported active shooter. All outdoor personnel were advised to take cover.

The lockdown was lifted at 3:42 p.m. with an announcement that the situation was all clear and all members of the Joint Base were safe.

The base Public Affairs Office would not disclose details about the lockdown.

The warning comes a day after a gunman went on a shooting spree at a bowling alley and pool hall in Lewiston, Maine killing 18 people and wounding 13. The gunman, Robert Card, was not in custody as of late Thursday afternoon.

