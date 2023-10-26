Distressing lockdown lasts nearly an hour at NJ military base
🔴 The lockdown went into effect just before 3 p.m.
🔴 "LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN" read posts on the base's social media accounts
A lockdown at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Thursday afternoon was lifted after being in effect for about 45 minutes.
"LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN" read posts on the base's social media accounts just before 3 p.m. because of a reported active shooter. All outdoor personnel were advised to take cover.
The lockdown was lifted at 3:42 p.m. with an announcement that the situation was all clear and all members of the Joint Base were safe.
NOPE! 5 reasons unlimited PTO simply isn't worth it
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The base Public Affairs Office would not disclose details about the lockdown.
The warning comes a day after a gunman went on a shooting spree at a bowling alley and pool hall in Lewiston, Maine killing 18 people and wounding 13. The gunman, Robert Card, was not in custody as of late Thursday afternoon.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Thanksgiving snow? When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2023
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Farmer's Almanac says snow, rain expected to kick off 2024 in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant