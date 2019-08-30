Wave goodbye to summer vacation with a (mostly) nice weekend

If someone was describing you, you would want them to say you were mostly nice, right? Like 75% nice? That's about what this holiday weekend will be, if you're counting Friday as the start of it.

Unfortunately, the part that's not nice is the exact reason why it's an extended weekend — the Labor Day holiday on Monday — but we'll get to that shortly.

Friday features plenty of sunshine (headin' my way, zip-a-dee-doo-dah...) and highs in the mid- to upper 80s, then mainly clear skies at night and lows dropping to the mid-60s.

On Saturday, it's a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures cooling a bit: just in the upper 70s to around a peak of 80. We stay in that same temperature range on Sunday, except with more clouds than sun.

Monday is indeed the worst day of the bunch. We've been saying all week that there would be some sort of rain chance on the holiday, but now it looks like showers and thunderstorms will linger all day. Temperatures rise a bit, into the lower 80s.

Back to work, back to school, and back to dry weather on Tuesday. And Dan will be back to tell you all about it!

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Tuesday, Sept. 3. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

